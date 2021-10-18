JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $13.17 Million Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $13,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 20.1% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,417,000 after buying an additional 885,864 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 49.4% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,479,000 after buying an additional 479,901 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 90.3% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 731,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,510,000 after buying an additional 347,163 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 131.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 244,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,194,000 after buying an additional 138,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,006,000 after buying an additional 112,792 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot stock opened at $45.23 on Monday. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $62.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 113.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $357.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,135 shares of company stock worth $349,652. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

