JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $13.39 Million Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 77,803 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.75% of Cohu worth $13,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cohu by 549.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cohu by 462.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 131,854 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Cohu by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after buying an additional 124,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cohu by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,497,000 after buying an additional 102,018 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohu alerts:

COHU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $30.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.77.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. Analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $175,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $30,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,438.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.