JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $13.98 Million Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 78.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,284 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $13,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 31.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 136,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 32,620 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after acquiring an additional 39,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,232,000 after purchasing an additional 133,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,076,538.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,129,839.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFIN opened at $37.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

