JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $14.50 Million Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $14,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KAI. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,313,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Kadant by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 779,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,124,000 after acquiring an additional 62,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kadant by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,115 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kadant by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Kadant news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $388,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total value of $976,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,878 shares of company stock worth $4,752,290 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KAI opened at $206.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.14 and a twelve month high of $225.64.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

