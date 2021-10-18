JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target to $86.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WH. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

NYSE WH opened at $83.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $84.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

