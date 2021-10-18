JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Set at $177.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.00.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock opened at $166.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $95.24 and a 52-week high of $171.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 676,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 178,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 37,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.