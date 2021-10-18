JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Price Target to GBX 2,600

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SVT opened at GBX 2,606 ($34.05) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.70. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of GBX 2,148 ($28.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,930 ($38.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,758.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,608.08.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

In related news, insider James Bowling sold 17,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,738 ($35.77), for a total value of £475,289.42 ($620,968.67).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.