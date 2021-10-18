JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of WDGJF opened at $2.98 on Friday. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

