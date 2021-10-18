JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 106,852 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 24.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 322,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $13,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $30,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $85,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $42.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.91. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Raymond James lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

