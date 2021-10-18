JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 48,088 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,088 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $13,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in J. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $133.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.50 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.22 and its 200 day moving average is $135.03.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

