Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Hits New 1-Year High at $8,100.00

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8,100 ($105.83) and last traded at GBX 8,100 ($105.83), with a volume of 1714 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,000 ($104.52).

Several research firms have commented on JDG. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price target on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £511.60 million and a PE ratio of 50.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,176.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,498.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

About Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

