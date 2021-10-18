Jump Financial LLC Buys 28,197 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 88.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,197 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Rimini Street worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rimini Street by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Rimini Street by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 755.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RMNI shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rimini Street presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

In related news, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 1,137,249 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $11,281,510.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,292,828 shares in the company, valued at $72,344,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Salaets sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $95,789.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,199,201 shares of company stock worth $21,009,491 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $9.81 on Monday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $841.34 million, a P/E ratio of -35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $91.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services.

