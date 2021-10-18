Jump Financial LLC Buys 931 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 28.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 52.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

NYSE PSX opened at $81.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.53. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

