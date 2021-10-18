Jump Financial LLC Invests $345,000 in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FTS International by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International during the second quarter worth $149,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International during the second quarter worth $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in FTS International during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTS International during the first quarter worth about $338,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of FTSI opened at $27.36 on Monday. FTS International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). FTS International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that FTS International, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

FTS International Profile

FTS International, Inc engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

