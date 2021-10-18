Jump Financial LLC Invests $385,000 in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of The ONE Group Hospitality as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 572.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 67,130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $880,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 44,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $490,239.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,119,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,762,256.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 50,021 shares of company stock valued at $554,971 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of STKS opened at $13.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.84 million, a P/E ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 2.62. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $70.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

