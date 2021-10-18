Jump Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 60.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $202.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $210.10. The company has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

