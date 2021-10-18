Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 76.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 27,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,106 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at $435,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.92 million, a P/E ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 2.41.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.64 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. CL King upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.