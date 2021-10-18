Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Short Interest Down 35.1% in September

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,700 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the September 15th total of 486,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KALU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Kaiser Aluminum stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.57. The stock had a trading volume of 884 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $57.13 and a 52-week high of $141.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.62 and a 200 day moving average of $121.08.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.68%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $44,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $250,532 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7,420.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 12,252.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 15,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 61.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

