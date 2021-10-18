Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaltura Inc. video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaltura currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.88.

KLTR stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Kaltura has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Kaltura Company Profile

