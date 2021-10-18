Kansas City Southern (KSU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect Kansas City Southern to post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kansas City Southern to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $295.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.58. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KSU. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $281.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

