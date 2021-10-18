Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $10,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $281.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.00.

NYSE KSU opened at $295.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.