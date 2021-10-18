Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock Holdings Increased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $26,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 13.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSU opened at $295.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.58. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.93 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.00.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

