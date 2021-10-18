Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,405 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,795,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 4.41% of Manhattan Associates worth $404,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANH stock opened at $162.20 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 105.33 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

