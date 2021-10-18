Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 313,011 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,011 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates comprises approximately 1.1% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $463,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,604 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,971,000 after purchasing an additional 278,013 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,367,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,596,000 after purchasing an additional 148,621 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,020 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,085,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,636,000 after purchasing an additional 170,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $170.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

