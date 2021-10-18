Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 472,361 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,396,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,361 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 2.48% of W. R. Berkley worth $327,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.55.

WRB opened at $77.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.39 and a 200 day moving average of $76.06.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.