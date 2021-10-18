Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,563,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,879 shares during the quarter. SiteOne Landscape Supply comprises 1.9% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $772,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradiem LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.7% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 154.8% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000.

SITE stock opened at $207.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.67. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.31 and a fifty-two week high of $212.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.78.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total value of $3,514,717.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $552,655.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,809,737. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

