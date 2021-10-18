Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $180.10 Million Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,554,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,310 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $180,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 269,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 127,990 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 429,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,819,000 after acquiring an additional 62,412 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,327,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 42,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 22,275 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USPH shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $232,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,674. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USPH opened at $104.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.92. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $126.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.84%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

