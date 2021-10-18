Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 317,578 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,435,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,578 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MediaAlpha worth $270,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after acquiring an additional 457,591 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,570,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,184,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 3,531.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 285,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 250,110 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

In other news, insider Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $140,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $31,720.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,750. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

