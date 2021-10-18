Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,700,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,877 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.64% of MGM Growth Properties worth $208,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

NYSE:MGP opened at $40.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.58. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.