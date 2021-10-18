KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Down 21.7% in September

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KBCSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price objective on KBC Group from €79.00 ($92.94) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KBC Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded KBC Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KBC Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.69.

Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $46.96.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

