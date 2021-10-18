Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kennedy Wilson is a vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company. The company offers a comprehensive array of real estate services including property and asset management, brokerage and auction services, and construction and trust management. Through its fund management and separate account businesses, Kennedy Wilson is a strategic investor and manager of real estate investments in the United States and Japan. The company thrives on opportunity – identifying, creating, seizing and maximizing real estate opportunities. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. “

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.26 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

In other news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,238,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,397,000 after buying an additional 241,410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,667,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,870,000 after buying an additional 205,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,243,000 after buying an additional 67,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,199,000 after buying an additional 76,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,529,000 after buying an additional 75,195 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennedy-Wilson (KW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.