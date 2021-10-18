Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KEQU traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $12.92. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. Kewaunee Scientific has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEQU. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 138,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

