KeyCorp Increases J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $210.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s previous close.
JBHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.85.
JBHT stock opened at $190.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.47 and a 200-day moving average of $169.92. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $192.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,913.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
