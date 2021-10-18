KeyCorp Increases J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $210.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s previous close.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.85.

JBHT stock opened at $190.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.47 and a 200-day moving average of $169.92. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $192.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,913.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

