Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.58.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

KRC traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.33.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 56.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,058,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,344,000 after buying an additional 147,267 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,219,000 after buying an additional 994,078 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,091,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,229,000 after buying an additional 2,407,752 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,679,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,329,000 after buying an additional 755,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,950,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,213,000 after buying an additional 207,570 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

