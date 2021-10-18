Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $133.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.73 and its 200 day moving average is $134.60. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $154.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kimberly-Clark stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.13% of Kimberly-Clark worth $510,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.86.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

