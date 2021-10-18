King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,883 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kirby were worth $27,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $54.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.27.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $559.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.30 million. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

