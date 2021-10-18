King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $9,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth $3,865,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,260,000 after buying an additional 506,730 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $6,759,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $57.11 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.73 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.08.

