King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $68,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $239.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.88. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $240.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.69.

In related news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $1,929,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,174 shares of company stock worth $96,940,483. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

