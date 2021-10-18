Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the September 15th total of 11,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Kingsway Financial Services stock opened at $5.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter.

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 11,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $60,209.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 67,363 shares of company stock worth $357,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 406,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,799,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after purchasing an additional 395,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 262,884 shares in the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

