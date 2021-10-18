Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KIII opened at $9.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68. Kismet Acquisition Three has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter worth about $91,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter worth about $125,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

