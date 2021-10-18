Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,106,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 246,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $595,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 106,831 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 184,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $49.46 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.03.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.