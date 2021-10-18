Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Europe started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.71.

KNX stock opened at $49.46 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.65%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 30,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

