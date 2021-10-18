Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) PT Raised to GBX 390 at Berenberg Bank

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.62% from the company’s current price.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at GBX 266 ($3.48) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.90, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.69. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 78.50 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 183.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 202.49.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

