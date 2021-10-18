Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) PT Raised to GBX 390 at Berenberg Bank

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.62% from the company’s current price.
Kosmos Energy stock opened at GBX 266 ($3.48) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.90, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.69. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 78.50 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 183.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 202.49.
About Kosmos Energy
