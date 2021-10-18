Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Critical Comparison

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kosmos Energy and Woodside Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 2 6 0 2.75 Woodside Petroleum 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus price target of $4.29, indicating a potential upside of 6.78%. Woodside Petroleum has a consensus price target of $21.28, indicating a potential upside of 14.04%. Given Woodside Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Woodside Petroleum is more favorable than Kosmos Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.78, indicating that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodside Petroleum has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Woodside Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Woodside Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $896.20 million 1.83 -$411.59 million ($0.64) -6.27 Woodside Petroleum $3.60 billion 5.03 -$4.03 billion N/A N/A

Kosmos Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Woodside Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Woodside Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy -15.40% -37.20% -3.57% Woodside Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Woodside Petroleum beats Kosmos Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded by Brian F. Maxted on April 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures. The Pluto segment engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of liquefied natural gas in assigned permit areas. The Australia Oil segment involves in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of crude oil, condensate and liquefied petroleum gas and pipeline natural gas in assigned permit areas including Laminaria, Mutineer-Exeter and Enfield, Vincent, Otway and Stybarrow ventures. The Wheatstone segment involves the exploration, evaluation, and development of liquefied natural gas and condensate. The Other segment comprises the activities undertaken by exploration, international and Sunrise Business Units. The company was founded on July 26, 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia

