Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06. 64,188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,305,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KOS. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.40 to $3.95 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 3.78.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $384.12 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 21,007,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,781,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,443,000 after purchasing an additional 619,644 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,172,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,030 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,976,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,895,000 after purchasing an additional 100,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,465 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

