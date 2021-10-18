Kryll Reaches Market Cap of $11.58 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $11.58 million and $222,611.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kryll has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00042706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.17 or 0.00199776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00090512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 33,783,443 coins. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

