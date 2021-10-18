Lakeland Financial (LKFN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $75.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $211,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,625 shares of company stock valued at $471,423. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

