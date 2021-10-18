Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LABP shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ LABP opened at $14.92 on Monday. Landos Biopharma has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. The company has a market cap of $598.56 million and a PE ratio of -6.04.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Landos Biopharma will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth $159,688,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $38,328,000. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 899,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 165,106 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $6,558,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,334,000. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

