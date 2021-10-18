Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $158.00 to $162.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSTR. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an inline rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.54.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of LSTR opened at $162.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $122.63 and a twelve month high of $182.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.51 and a 200-day moving average of $163.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.