Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $89,000 Investment in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 74,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 228.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.72. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.09.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.